Lucknow, November 22: An incident of leopard attack has been reported from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to reports, the big cat attacked two forest guards in Dasna area and then escaped into the forest. The entire forest department is on alert and the officials are taking several measures to capture the leopard safely. The wild animal's escape route has also been blocked. The leopard was earlier seen in Rajnagar area around three days before the incident. Leopard Attack in Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Man Admitted to Cooper Hospital After Being Injured in Attack by the Big Cat.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the forest officials were informed about a leopard sighting in the Dasna and they rushed to the spot. While they were preparing to install a cage, the big cat attacked two of them who were rushed to the hospital. We were preparing to install a cage at the location when the animal suddenly appeared and attacked me,” said forest guard Sunil Rathi was quoted as saying by TOI. “The animal then pounced on my associate Chandan and bit his hand before disappearing in the forest,” Rathi added. Leopard Attacks And Kills 2 Calves in Telangana's Sangareddy District.

The forest officers believe that the wild animal could have entered the city through the Hindon ravine route or through Dadri NTPC area. Meanwhile, the forest department is on alert. Officers reportedly consider saving the leopard from the villagers as their 'biggest challenge' as they might attack the big cat if it enters human settlements. Efforts are underway to safely capture the animal.

