Leopard Named Suraj Dies at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha

Odisha, March 18: In a tragic incident, a male leopard, Suraj died on Tuesday night at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha. According to an ANI tweet, the animal was undergoing treatment for a tick-borne disease since last one and half months. The exact cause of death is yet to be found out. Over the last year, there have been several cases involving the death of leopards.

Last year, at least five leopard cubs died in a fire that was lit to kill snakes in a sugarcane farm in Awasari village of Junnair tehsil in Pune. Farm labourers recovered the semi-decomposed bodies of the animals. The incident was reported a fortnight after a leopard was found dead in Yaroo forest of Thane district. Pune: 5 Leopard Cubs Die in Pune Farm Fire Aimed at Killing Snakes.

Odisha: A male leopard, Suraj died last night at Nandankanan Zoological Park. It was undergoing treatment for a tick borne disease since last one and half months. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/M9I06SZM3p — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Last year in September, a leopard and two cubs were found dead at Hallere village in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on Monday. The bodies of the five-year-old mother leopard and a cub were recovered from a field behind a government hospital. The carcass of another cub was found in a nearby field at a distance of 100 metres from the other two bodies.