Trump said he has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in federal income taxes.
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘clown’. He said, "Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is trying to do?” Biden said to Americans as Trump talked over him. “Will you shut up, man,” he grumbled moments later.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday branded President Donald Trump a liar and told him to “shut up” as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised debate. “The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar,” Biden said.
In one of the biggest news of today Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing each other for the US Presidential Debate 2020. It's a key opportunity for Trump to improve his standing in a race that polls show has remained stubbornly unchanged. For Biden, the debate offers a chance to show the steadiness he says the nation needs in contrast to Trump's divisiveness
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
German airline Lufthansa - one of the world's largest operators - has cancelled all flights to India between September 30 and October 20 following a dispute with the government over the number of flights it is currently allowed to operate.
Human rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday released a statement, stating it has halted its operations in India and let go of its staff members. Amnesty International cited alleged witch-hunt by the central government as the reason behind its decision to suspend ongoing campaigns and research works in India. It described the freezing of bank accounts as "latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations" by the centre.
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 till October 31.
