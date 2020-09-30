Mumbai, September 30: In one of the biggest news of today Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing each other for the US Presidential Debate 2020. It's a key opportunity for Trump to improve his standing in a race that polls show has remained stubbornly unchanged. For Biden, the debate offers a chance to show the steadiness he says the nation needs in contrast to Trump's divisiveness

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

German airline Lufthansa - one of the world's largest operators - has cancelled all flights to India between September 30 and October 20 following a dispute with the government over the number of flights it is currently allowed to operate.

Human rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday released a statement, stating it has halted its operations in India and let go of its staff members. Amnesty International cited alleged witch-hunt by the central government as the reason behind its decision to suspend ongoing campaigns and research works in India. It described the freezing of bank accounts as "latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations" by the centre.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 till October 31.

