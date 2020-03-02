South Korea reports nearly 500 new Coronavirus cases, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000. Budget Session of Parliament to resume today. Delhi: Latest visuals from Shaheen Bagh; Security forces continue to be deployed and Section 144 is in place in the area. Delhi: Latest visuals from Shaheen Bagh; Security forces continue to be deployed and Section 144 is in place in the area. pic.twitter.com/ECzDjiDQ3f— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020 New York state confirms first coronavirus case. The global death toll, on the other hand, has crossed 3,000 with new China count.

Mumbai, March 2: Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench on Monday will today pronounce its order on whether petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 be referred to a larger bench.

The Apex Court will also hear the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. It will today hear the curative petition filed by one of the death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.

Delhi police on Sunday dispelled rumours of fresh incidents of violence in the national capital. The police asked the residents not to entertain these rumours. Police informed that they received some panic calls from people believing the rumours. According to the police, the situation was normal throughout the day. Delhi police assured to take action against the rumour mongers.

Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone, according to an AFP news agency report. The global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with new China count:

