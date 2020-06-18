Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:49 PM IST
Jagannath Temple | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on June 23. This decision is taken in view of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. While staying the historic yatra, the top court said that Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we stall Rath Yatra this year. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Update: Supreme Court Stays Annual Rath Yatra on June 23 at Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

"Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year. Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," Supreme Court said.

ANI Tweet:

This annual festival is observed on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, the second day in the bright fortnight of Ashadha month. "Such gatherings can't take place at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year", SC said.

Every year, thousands of devotees throng to Puri's Jagannath Temple to help pull Lords' chariots. The annual festival marks Lord Jagannath's visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple near Saradha Bali. However, this year the yatra has been stalled due to coronavirus crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coronavirus COVID 19 Jagannath Rath Yatra Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Odisha Puri Rath Yatra Supreme Court
