Raipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count rose to 27,013 on Friday with an addition of 1,025 new cases, a health official said.

The death toll climbed to 251 after six patients, including a minor girl, died, he added.

On the other hand, 502 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral infection, he said.

The state has now 11,653 active cases, as 15,109 people have been discharged after recovery while 251 have died so far.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 343 fresh cases on Friday which took the case tally in the district to 9,572.

The district has witnessed 137 deaths so far.

Other districts where new cases were detected are Durg (104), Surguja (62), Rajnandgaon (61), Janjgir-Champa (48), Mahasamund (44), Bilaspur (43), Bastar (40), Balodabazar (31), Mungeli (28), Bemetara (27), Raigarh (24), Dhamtari (19), Sukma (19) and Narayanpur (18), the official said.

Sixteen cases were reported from Koriya district, 15 from Bijapur, 14 from Balod, 12 each from Kabirdham and Kanker districts, nine each from Surajpur and Jashpur districts, seven from Gariaband, six each from Korba and Balrampur, five from Kondagaon and two from Dantewada.

Besides, a person from another state who had arrived in Chhattisgarh has also tested positive, he said.

Among the six who died, four patients were from Raipur and one each from Mahasamund and Durg districts.

"Of them, three had died on Thursday and two died on Friday while another had succumbed on August 26," said the official.

An 11-year-old girl from Mahasamund, who was suffering from pneumonia and admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on August 26, died on Thursday. She was found to have COVID-19 later.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 18,700 cases and 205 deaths just in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 27,013, New cases 1,025, Death toll 251, Discharged 15,109, Active cases 11,653, People tested so far 5,48,182.

