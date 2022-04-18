Bhopal, April 18: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a police constable on the marriage lure. The cop is posted at the Khandwa police station. He has been booked, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim, in her complaint, alleged that they came in contact with each other in 2018 and became friends. Later he promised to marry her and forced her to have physical relations with him. During this period he outraged her modestly on multiple occasions. However, in 2021 he went back on his word and refused to marry her. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal.

Following this, the woman approached the police station and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on, said police.

