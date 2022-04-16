Bhopal, April 16: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a minor girl in MP's Betma was raped by her neighbour after being drugged by sleeping pills. The incident had taken place in November last year. The victim, after being threatened, kept quiet but when the accused, on Thursday, again tried to rape her, she informed her parents about the incident. The accused was arrested by the cops on Friday.

As per the report published in TOI, in November last year, the girl was suffering from cough and cold, and her parents were away. When she told the man about her sickness, he asked her to come to his flat and gave her sleeping pills, and raped her. He further threatened the minor with dire consequences. On Thursday, upon finding the girl alone, the accused approached her but fled when the minor raised an alarm. Bengaluru Shocker: 16-Year-Old Teen Drugged and Raped by 4 Men for Over 6 Days.

Following this, the minor shared her ordeal with her parents, who work as daily wage laboureres, approached the police station, and lodged a complaint. The accused was later booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

