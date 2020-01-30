Maharashtra: Kolhapur BJP Corporator Kisses Congress Leader in Packed Assembly, Video Goes Viral

Kamalakar Bhopale and Sharangadhar Deshmukh at Kolhapur Municipal Corporation. (Photo Credit: Videograb)

Kolhapur, January 30: Almost two years after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, another incident of BJP leader Kamalakar Bhopale kissing Congress corporator Sharangadhar Deshmukh took place in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation on Thursday. This became the topic of discussion in the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation premises.

According to the incident, opposition leader and Tararani corporator Kamalakar Bhopale sat on the seat of ruling party corporator Sharangadhar Deshmukh during the assembly of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Following this, they began to talk and when the media began taking photographs, Bhopale kissed Deshmukh in the packed house. Young Couple Caught Kissing in Delhi Metro, Viral Video Receives Mixed Reactions on Twitter.

Here's the video link of kissing video:

As the incident gained momentum, women corporators posed their opposition against the act. This video is becoming viral and being shared on social media.