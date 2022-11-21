Jalgaon, November 21: In a shocking incident, a boy choked to death on a swing in his house in Alamner city on Sunday, November 20. Reportedly, the 14-year-old boy was a class ninth student. He was reportedly studying on the swing.

As per the report published by the Saam, the deceased boy was identified as Vedant Sandip Patil, a student of Mundhda Global School. As per the reports, the deceased boy was studying on a swing set on the upper floor of his house. Unfortunately, while taking a swing, he got entangled in the ]rope, which killed him on the spot. The boy was rushed to the Padmashree hospital. The doctors, after attending him, declared him dead. Chennai Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Child Falls Into Bucket Full of Water in Parivakkam, Dies.

A case of accidental death was reported at the Alamner police station. Meanwhile, cops have initiated a further investigation into the case. As per the reports, Vedant's parents are teachers. His mother participated in "Kon Honar Crorepati", the Marathi version of "Kaun Banega Crorepati."Mumbai Shocker: Girl Falls From Slide While Playing in Kids Zone at Ghatkopar Mall, Dies.

A 12-year-old boy who was rehearsing the hanging scene of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for an upcoming play in school at his house died accidentally in Chitradurga town of Karnataka. The incident took place when the deceased identified as Sanjay Gowda, studying in Class 7 in SLV High School, was practising for the play alone at home, said the police.

