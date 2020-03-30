Manipur Govt Launches Website tengbang.in, to Reach Out to Stranded Citizens in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Migrant workers queue up at a bus station to leave for their homes during complete lockdown in the country over coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Imphal, March 30: Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh-led government on Sunday launched a website with an aim to reach out to citizens stranded outside the state due to complete lockdown amid coronavirus spread. The website -- www.tengbang.in -- has been jointly developed in coordination with a private firm CubeTen and Information and Technology (IT) department, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

CM Singh also said that the his government is soon to launch a mobile app version of tengbang (assistance). Launching the website, the CM said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "The government is also ready to launch a mobile app version of tengbang (assistance). It will be available as soon as Google and Apple clear the application for hosting on their Play Store and App Store." Humanoid Robots Donated by Private Software Firm to Tamil Nadu Govt Hospitals to 'Deliver Medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Isolation Wards'.

According to the report, the website is enabled with a payment gateway through which interested people can donate to the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The new addition in the website was done last week to generate funds for emergency requirements with a corpus fund of Rs 10 crores.

Biren Singh added, as quoted by the daily, "We are also thinking of adding a feature for permanent persons of Manipur origin residing in metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to volunteer/act as a nodal point for the state in distributing/assisting so that the reach of the state government is increased."

Earlier, rumours on social media platforms claim that the lockdown will be extended after 21 days. However, the reports are false as the Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports stating that they are baseless. The Prime Minister had announced a three-week nation-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of COVID-19 asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. In India, coronavirus has killed 30 people while the number of infected people has crossed the 1000-mark and now stands at 1024.