Humanoid Robots Donated by Private Software Firm to Tamil Nadu Govt Hospitals to 'Deliver Medicines to COVID-19 Patients in Isolation Wards'

Humanoid robots for COVID-19 patients. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, March 30: With the Union Health Ministry on Sunday stated that India's total toll of positive coronavirus cases crossed 1,000, a private software company in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to the state government hospitals. These robots will deliver medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward, the company claims.

According to the latest development, as quoted by news agency ANI, the software firm had donated the humanoid robots to the state government hospitals and claim that four of these robots are currently ready for use. Meanwhile, the Hospital's Dean said, "They'll be used if dist admn permits." Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 1,000-Mark, Rise to 1024; 29 Dead Due to COVID-19.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Tamil Nadu:A pvt software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to govt hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward. 4 of these robots are currently ready for use. Hospital's Dean says "They'll be used if dist admn permits" pic.twitter.com/uT3VCxq3bn — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare said that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 1,024. Out of the total confirmed cases, 96 people have been recovered from the disease, while 29 people lost their lives.

At present, there are 899 confirmed cases in the country. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where 186 people were tested positive, and eight people also lost their lives, followed by Kerala. In the southern state of the country, until now, 182 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. Meanwhile, no cases have been reported from Assam till now.