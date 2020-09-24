New Delhi, September 24: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has been diagnosed with Dengue. According to a statement by the office of Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia’s blood platelets count is falling. He is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) for coronavirus. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Admitted to LNJP Hospital Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

Sisodia was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Notably, LNJP is dedicated COVID-19 facility. “Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19: Office of Delhi Deputy CM.” said Office of Delhi Deputy CM. Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Statement by Office of Delhi Deputy CM:

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from Dengue & his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels. He has also tested positive for COVID-19: Office of Delhi Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/TzSfxIvTzC — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Sisodia was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 14, after his test report confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. Initially, he was under home isolation. Sisodia is the second Minister of Delhi government to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Notably, Delhi is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh coronavirus cases as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

More than 60,000 COVID-19 tests were done in the city on Tuesday

