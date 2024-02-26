New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Sunday night, officials said, adding that the blaze was later doused and there were no injuires reported.

A call regarding the fire was received at 9 PM, and subsequently, a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The fire broke out in an MCB manufacturing factory with an area approx. 150 square yards. The building comprises a basement ground plus three storeys. The fire spread to the first , second and third floors.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a fire broke out in a house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida, leaving four people injured.

It was found that the blaze was caused due to LGP cylinder explosion. The fire tenders, however, managed to douse the fire.

According to the Noida police, on Sunday morning at around 06:30 am, the department received information about the explosion of LPG cylinder in village-Mamura street number 3 under Police Station Phase-3 area, which prompted the Fire Service Unit to take immediate action as they reached the spot to douse off the blaze. (ANI)

