Karnataka High Court judge Justice M Nagaprasanna recently took exception to lawyers moving multiple memos or requests for urgent and early listing of their cases. A "mentioning memo" is a written request made by advocates to the court for an early hearing or out-of-turn listing of a matter in case of urgency. On Tuesday, December 10, Justice M Nagaprasanna requested all advocates to maintain decorum in the courtroom and not try to speak over each other. He also asked them to refrain from moving multiple memos for the same matter. The single bench judge also said that the court had already received 7,500 memos over the "last 29 days", and of those, he had listed 5,300 matters for hearing. "7,500 memos you have moved over the last 29 days and I have posted 5,300 of those memos. Beyond this, what can be posted? I am also a human being. You cannot milk the cow until it bleeds," Justice Nagaprasanna said. Karnataka High Court Issues Order Quashing FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel in Electoral Bonds Case.

You Cannot Milk the Cow Until It Bleeds, Says Justice M Nagaprasanna

I am also a human being: Karnataka High Court Judge on lawyers seeking urgent hearing report by @ayeshaarvind https://t.co/O4TOve5rg3 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)