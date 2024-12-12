A division bench of the Karnataka High Court today, December 12, pronounced an order in a matter in the Kannada language, stepping aside from the usual practice of pronouncing judgments in English. The bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and CM Joshi pronounced its order on a matter pertaining to granting probate of a will. Notably, the judges authored the same judgment in two languages - Kannada and English. However, before pronouncing the order, Justice Dixit said, "We in fact, want to set a new trend...If Kannada is not to die out, then Kannada should be recognised." ‘I Am Also a Human Being’, Says Justice M Nagaprasanna After Karnataka High Court Receives 7,500 Memos in 29 Days.

Kannada Language Must Be Recognised, Says HC

Karnataka High Court bench pronounces order in Kannada, says language must be recognised Read story: https://t.co/nphJXuXwzd pic.twitter.com/6PM1K6U4Mu — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 12, 2024

