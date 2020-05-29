Migrant Worker Found Dead in Toilet of Shramik Express in UP's Jhansi, Had Boarded Train on May 23

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jhansi, May 29: A migrant worker who returned from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh was found dead inside a toilet of Shramik Express train, reports said on Friday. The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Mohan Lal Sharma, had returned to Jhansi from Mumbai via a bus arranged by the government on May 23. To return to his hometown in Gorakhpur, he had boarded the special Shramik train on the same day.

The deceased had spoken to a relative - Madan Murari - asking him to be present at the Gorakhpur railway station to pick him up the next day. When Murari reverted to his mobile phone the next morning, he found the number of be unreachable. The family of Sharma, for the next three days, could not trace him as the phone was switched off. Toddler Tries to Wake Dead Mother at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar, Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

After the Shramik train made a round trip from Gorakhpur to Jhansi on Wednesday, sanitation workers went onboard to clean the coaches. They were shocked to find a corpse inside the toilet of a coach. The authorities were subsequently informed and the body was sent for autopsy.

Police officials, while speaking to reporters, said the cause of death would only be determined after the post-mortem report is out. The COVID-19 test would also be conducted on the deceased to ascertain whether he had contracted the contagious virus.

North Central Railway Issues Statement

(2/2) After journey empty rake returned from Gorakhpur and taken for maintenance on 27.05.20 at Jhansi when dead body was found. Required action was taken immediately by Railways. Pls do not spread rumours without verifying facts. — railway northcentral (@CPRONCR) May 29, 2020

"Deceased person Mohan Lal Sharma was travelling from Jhansi to Gorakhpur in shramik special on 23.05.20. He boarded train only after medial screening as laid down for COVID-19. No medical assistance sought by him or anyone for him during entire journey," said the statement issued by Railway body.

"After journey empty rake returned from Gorakhpur and taken for maintenance on 27.05.20 at Jhansi when dead body was found. Required action was taken immediately by Railways. Pls do not spread rumours without verifying facts," it added.