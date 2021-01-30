New Delhi, January 30: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in several areas including Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri till January 31. The decision to suspend the internet services in these regions have been taken by the government to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'. According to a tweet by ANI, the Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31.

The suspension of Internet services to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms on mobile phones. On Friday, the Haryana government had extended the suspension of mobile phone services -except voice calls to 14 more districts till 5 pm on January 30 as a preventive measure.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'. — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

“In order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours and divisive propaganda through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities..,” the Haryana government order stated.

The Haryana government said misinformation on social media about the protest was rampant across the state. Prior to this, the suspension was in force in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts-- all adjoining Delhi-since January 26, the day Delhi saw violence during the tractor march by protesting farmers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).