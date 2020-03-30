Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on Fourth Floor of Mantralaya Building

Image used for representative purpose. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 30: A fire broke out on the 4th floor of Mantralaya building in Mumbai on Monday evening. It remains unclear what caused the fire at the Mantralaya building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Mantrayala is a seven storeyed building which houses most of the departments of the state government. The Chief Minister sits on the sixth floor.

According to reports, the fire was triggered by a short-circuit at around 8:30 pm. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.