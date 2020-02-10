Mumbai Metro Rail: Internal Metro For Thane City May Get Scrapped, to be Replaced by High-Speed Tram

Mumbai Metro (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 10: An internal metro project for Thane city will possibly get scrapped. According to a Times of India report, the project may get replaced by a high-speed tram, also known as a light urban rail transit system. The new tram will run at a speed of 60 km per hour as against the old trams which trundle run at a speed of 15 km per hour.

The reason behind the change in plan was because the high-speed tram entails less capital expenditure as compared to a metro rail. Last week, MMRDA ended contracts of two companies Simplex Infrastructure and the MBZ-RCC joint venture for the delay in the completion of Metro Line 7. Mumbai Metro Rail: Two Companies Simplex And MBZ-RCC Sacked For Delay in Project.

Simplex completed only 5 percent of the work against the expected 65 percent in 30 months. MBZ-RCC, on the other hand, managed to finish even less work. Just a day ahead of this announcement, Simplex was also fired from the Andheri-Dahisar route.