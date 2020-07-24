Nagpur, July 24: Amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra's Nagpur city will impose 'Janata Curfew' on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. This development was confirmed by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Meanwhile, essential services will remain functional in the city. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 COVID-19 Cases And 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 30K.

This development comes a day after Nagpur reported 172 new COVID019, taking the city's total tally to 3,465. While 2,213 people have been discharged from the hospitals, 64 have succumbed to the illness. Thane: Booze and Hookah Party at Hotel Capitol, Which is Quarantine Centre For Policemen; Case Registered (Watch Video).

ANI Tweet:

'Janta Curfew' to be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26; essential services to remain functional: Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner #Maharashtra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ys9EtxRLBg — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India with 3,47,502 cases of Covid-19 and 12,854 deaths related to the viral disease. Of these, 1,40,395 are active cases, while 1,94,253 individuals have recovered from the illness.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases across India spiked to 12,87,945 after more than 49,000 new infection cases were recorded on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till now, 30,601 people have also died due to infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).