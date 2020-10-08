Bhopal, October 8: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra attacked Rahul Gandhi's remark on PM Narendra Modi government on Thursday. Mishra said that he wants to pay respect to the guru who has taught Rahul Gandhi and also asked him from where does he get good quality hash.

He was quoted saying, "Itni achhi quality ka ye Nasha laate Kahan se hain?". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's border standoff with China, saying that if Congress been in power, it would have thrown out China from the country in less than 15 minutes. Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Coward', Says China Would've Been 'Thrown Out in 15 Mins' if Congress Was in Power (Watch Video).

Here's what Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Watch Video:

#WATCH: Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf, main toh us guru ko naman kar raha hoon jisne inko padhaya hai. Itni achhi quality ka ye nasha laate kahan se hain?: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi's remark pic.twitter.com/xrX47Wgs87 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public gathering late last evening, as part of his ''Kheti Bachao Yatra'', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "coward".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).