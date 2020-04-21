National Civil Services Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Praises Indian Bureaucrats For Their Efforts in Combating COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of National Civil Services Day 2020. The Prime Minister also conveyed his greeting to all the civil servants of the country and their families. He appreciated their efforts in combating COVID-19 and ensuring that India defeats the deadly virus. National Civil Services Day 2020: Date and Significance of The Day to Honour Indian Bureaucrats

PM Modi in one of his tweet, praised Sardar Patel for envisioning the administrative framework and emphasising on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. He also shared his speech on the Civil Services Day in 2018 along with his tweet.

PM Modi's Tweet:

On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. Sharing my speech from Civil Services Day in 2018. https://t.co/KANhpFsTkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

In another tweet, PM Modi lauded efforts of civil services officials. He tweeted, “Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy.” Civil Services Day 2020: Memes on UPSC That Even the Aspirants Would Want to Take a Break and Laugh At!.

Tweet by The Prime Minister:

Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2020

Every year, April 21, is observed as the "Civil Service Day" by all Civil Services to rededicate and recommit themselves "to the cause of the people". April 21 is chosen to celebrate Civil Service Day as first Home Minister of the Republic of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1947 addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Delhi's Metcalf House on this day.