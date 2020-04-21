Civil Services Day 2020: Memes on UPSC That Even the Aspirants Would Want to Take a Break and Laugh At!

Memes on UPSC (Photo Credits: Instagram)

UPSC students know how stressful their life gets! Their 24 hours is divided according to subjects that they study and unlike most of us, their humour too is stemmed out of it as well! For those who do not know, the Union Public Service Commission, abbreviated as UPSC, is India's premier central recruiting agency. All the appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services are made via UPSC! However, to crack the UPSC exams is not a child's play, people work hard day in and day out to finally make it! But there is always time for some LOLs here and there.

Since it is Civil Services Day 2020, we bring to you memes that will make you laugh despite your hectic schedule. For those who do not know. For those who do not know, the Civil Service Day is celebrated on April 21 every year and is said to be done so for the people in Civil Services to "rededicate and recommit themselves to the cause of the people". This calls for the civil service workers to introspect and think about future strategies to deal with the challenges. Let's celebrate this day with some memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME SCHOOL🏫 (@upsc_home_school) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by upsc lovers (@for_ias_aspirant) on Apr 20, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IAS babu memes n motivation (@ias__babu) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

YouTube Coaching Zindabad!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by upsc lovers (@for_ias_aspirant) on Apr 19, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

LOLOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👉UPSC GuRu👈 (@ias_lover_2) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

The Ramayan Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN MEME SERVICE 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@indianmemeservice) on Apr 20, 2020 at 8:58am PDT

After all those memes, here's a fun fact: Do you know who is the father of civil services? It is said that Warren Hastings laid the foundation of civil service and Charles Cornwallis reformed, modernised and rationalised it and is also known as the 'Father of Civil Service in India'.