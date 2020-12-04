New Delhi, December 4: On the occasion of Indian Navy Day today, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others extended their greetings to the people of navy personnel and their families. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries".

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day. The day celebrates the strength and bravery of the navy men who brought victory to the country in 1971 Indo-Pak War. On December 3, 1971, the attack by Pakistan on India's airfields along the border areas led to the second war between India and Pakistan. Indian Navy Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings and Facebook Status for the Day That Honours Country’s Naval Forces.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

Amit Shah wishing people on Navy Day:

On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families. India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities. pic.twitter.com/dnTLvqsgWE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020

Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. He said, "Indian Navy is at forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).