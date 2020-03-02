Nirbhaya Gangrape-Murder Case: Death Row Convict Pawan Gupta's Curative Petition Dismissed by Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 2: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the curative petition filed by one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. All four convicts in the Nirbahya gangrape and murder case are scheduled to be hanged on March 3. Pawan Gupta had filed a curative petition before the apex court last week. Nirbhaya Convicts Hanging: Tihar Jail in Delhi Performs Dummy Execution, Noose Tested With Stone-Filled Sacks.

The curative petition was heard by a bench of justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan in the chamber of Justice Ramana. "The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected," read the top court's order. Gupta was the last convict in the case to file a curative petition. Curative petitions of the remaining three had been dismissed by the top court. Nirbhaya Case: Ahead of Hanging On March 3, Tihar Jail Officials Ask Convicts to Give Date for Meeting Their Family for Last Time.

Out of all the convicts, Gupta has not yet availed the remedy of filing a mercy plea before the President of India. The mercy petitions of three convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh -- have already been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. The case pertains to the brutal gangrape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have exhausted all legal remedies. Akshay, however, has filed a fresh mercy petition as the facts, his advocate claimed, in the previous one were not complete. The four convicts had also moved an application before a Delhi court to seek a stay on their hanging scheduled for March 3 on the ground that Akshay's mercy petition is pending.