Nitya Gopal Das Named President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai Appointed General Secretary

Meeting of Ram Mandit Trust Members (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 19: The first meeting of the "Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra" Trust was held on Wednesday in Delhi to oversee construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya. In the meeting, Nitya Gopal Das was named President of the trust, while Champat Rai was appointed General Secretary. Govind Dev Giri was nominated as the Treasurer. The meeting took place at the residence of K Parasaran, the head of the trust. Govt Names Members of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 made the announcement in the Lok Sabha to constitute the 15-member Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust to oversee the construction of a "grand and magnificent" Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees.

Delhi: The first meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust concludes; Nitya Gopal Das named President, Champat Rai named General Secretary and Govind Dev Giri named Treasurer of the Trust pic.twitter.com/9RrgJakeSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

The trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year. The apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The Top court in its landmark judgment also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.