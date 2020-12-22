Hyderabad, December 22: OPPO on Tuesday announced that the company has set up its first 5G innovation lab in India at its Hyderabad research and development centre. The smartphone manufacturer took to Twitter and wrote, "OPPO India is proud to announce that it is setting up its first 5G Innovation Lab in India, aimed at elevating the global 5G experience and develop core technologies for a better future!" Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Second Half of 2021, Says Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2020.

The company added that its Hyderabad lab is aimed at making the most advanced technologies for the world and will lead innovation for other countries including Middle East Asia, South Asia, Africa, Japan, and Europe. Adding that it will soon be introducing three more innovation labs, which are dedicated towards camera, power and battery and performance. South Korea Has the Fastest 5G Download Speed in the World, Says Report.

“5G development is a key focus area for OPPO and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base. With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey," said Tasleem Arif ,Head of R&D of OPPO India. "The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub,” he added

OPPO recently announced a 3+N+X strategy, wherein 3 refers to its hardware, software, and service technologies; N for essential AI, Security and Privacy, Multimedia, and interconnectivity and X for its tech like AR, flash charging, new form factors(concepts), imaging, and more. The 5G lab is an addition to this strategy, according to the smartphone manufacturer.

