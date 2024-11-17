Palamu, November 17: In a horrifying incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 30-year-old woman, Geeta Devi, allegedly sacrificed her one-year-old daughter as part of an occult ritual. The incident occurred on the night of November 13 in Kharrarpar village under Hussainabad police jurisdiction. Geeta reportedly stabbed the child in the chest, removed her heart, ate it and buried the body in a nearby forest.

Locals uncovered the crime after Geeta returned home naked, alarming neighbors who discovered the truth upon questioning her. Police arrested Geeta, and the child's body was exhumed. A post-mortem confirmed that the infant's heart was missing. Agra: 8-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Sack in Uttar Pradesh, Locals Suspect Occult Practice.

Geeta's husband, Arun Ram, was away during the incident. He claimed his wife was mentally stable and expressed shock at her actions. Villagers suspect the involvement of a local occult practitioner, Rohit, who frequently visited the family. Bareilly Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Killed by Aunt, Godman As Part of ‘Black Magic’ Ritual in UP; Accused Arrested.

Social activists have called for stricter measures against superstitions. Police are investigating all angles, including the suspected role of accomplices. Authorities promise strict action against those involved.

Palamu's Women and Child Protection Officer, Parvati Kumari, stressed the need for increased awareness campaigns against superstition, particularly in rural areas. Plans are underway for focused programs in vulnerable communities.

Police have registered a case and are working to identify and apprehend others involved in the occult ritual.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).