Agra, February 11: In Agra’s Lohamandi area, a man and his 9-year-old son sustained burn injuries when a Paytm soundbox, used for UPI payment confirmations, allegedly exploded while charging. The blast triggered a fire, damaging household items.

According to a report by Times of India Bhoora, who runs a fast-food stall, plugged in the device for charging at his home around 6 a.m. before leaving for Namaz. Everything seemed normal until he returned, only to witness a sudden explosion from the device, accompanied by a loud noise. The blast caused serious burns to both him and his 9-year-old son, Arhaan, who was nearby at the time. The impact left them with injuries on their head, hands, and multiple other body parts. Agra Bakery Blast: Workers Severely Injured in Explosion at Medley Bakers in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Authorities arrived promptly, extinguished the fire, and rushed the injured to the hospital. Bhoora, who lives in a rented house, was overwhelmed with grief, saying, "All my raw materials for the fast-food stall are gone. I don't know how my family will get through this." Agra Cylinder Blast: Balloon Vendor's Gas Cylinder Explodes in Agarsenpuram, 2 Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Lohamandi police station SHO Rohit Kumar stated that no official complaint has been filed yet. Paytm has not responded to requests for a statement on the incident.

