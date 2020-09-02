New Delhi, September 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special key note address at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday. The Prime Minister will address the Summit at 9 PM IST on the September 3, 2020, through video conference, a government release stated. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for thepartnership between India and the U.S. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Senior Officials are also participating in the Virtual Summit. India Ideas Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says India-US Partnership Can Help World Bounce Back Faster After Pandemic.

The Theme of the 5 day Summit that began on August 31 is 'US-India Navigating New Challenges'. A press release by the government stated that the theme covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.

On September 1, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said, "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment". Aghi added saying that it is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically.

