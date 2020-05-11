PM Narendra Modi to Hold VC Meet With CMs Today to Discuss Lockdown Exit Strategy & Focus on Reviving Economic Activities Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 11: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that Narendra Modi will hold the fifth video-conference on tackling the coronavirus outbreak with the chief ministers at 3 pm on Monday. According to a Hindustan Times report, in today's meet, PM is expected to discuss the further increase in economic activity in the country, while containing the spread of the infections.

The discussion is expected to be lengthy and will also take note of the rising coronavirus cases in India, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other places. The return of the migrant workers to their hometowns, which may cause a problem to restart the economy will also be discussed today. The discussion will focus on reviving economic activities only in a graded manner, and by maintaining social distancing at all places. India Sees Highest Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 67,152; Country's Death Toll Mounts to 2,206.

The country has been under a complete lockdown since March 25, a move aimed at breaking the chain of infections. The country is in the middle of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown and it is scheduled to end on May 17. There were certain relaxations announced in green and orange zone.

India witnessed the highest spike of 4,213 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 67,152. Of these, 44,029 are active cases while 20,917 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll mounted to 2206.