PM Narendra Modi to Hold Video-Conference With Sarpanchs Across India on Friday to Mark National Panchayati Raj Day 2020

File image of PM Modi's video-interaction | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video-conference with sarpanchs across the nation on Friday, to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day 2020. A statement issued from his Office said the Indian PM would interact with the elected gram panchayat heads to highlight the importance of a decentralised form of governance. PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Chief Ministers via Video Conference on April 27 to Discuss COVID-19 Situation.

Modi was, earlier, scheduled to attend a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi where sarpanchs from across the country were expected to convene. The outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown measures imposed has compelled the government to instead organise a video-conferencing event.

"On Friday 24th April, which is marked as National Panchayati Raj Day, will be interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing. I look forward to this interaction," the PM said.

Modi would be inaugurating the unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

The Prime Minister would also be launching the Swamitva Scheme on the occasion. The scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India; the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India.

The National Panchayati Raj Day was first commemorated in 2010, when the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh decided to highlight the role and importance of gram sabha heads in providing last-mile delivery of the schemes unveiled by the government. The day is celebrated with much fanfare by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to highlight the democratic and decentralised form of governance in India.