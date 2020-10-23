Puducherry, October 23: S Vijaykumar, a 36-year-old, died after by immolating himself on October 18, in Puducherry, after loosing Rs 30 lakh in an online card game. He sent an audio note to his wife before taking his life, telling that he was facing mounting debts and he is not finding any way to pay them off. Vijaykumar also warned people against getting addicted to such online games in the voice note. Online Games Rummy, Poker Banned by Andhra Pradesh Govt.

Police told TOI, that Vijayakumar began playing online rummy games a few months ago. He hoped to earn money and become successful, which he did initially. However, he eventually faced a huge loss and lost around Rs 30 lakh in the game. Class 9 Student Commits Suicide at his House in Kota, Probe Links Death to the Multiplayer Online Game.

He had pledged his wife's jewellry for loan and borrowed money from many of his known in the hope to recover the lost amount.The dead body was found near the lake. It was sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College Research Institute for post-mortem examination by the Mangalam Police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).