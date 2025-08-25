New Delhi, August 25: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited Arvind Kejriwal’s case to defend the bill to oust jailed Ministers and CMs, the former Delhi Chief Minister on Monday demanded action against those who implicate rivals and get them sent to prisons in false cases. After HM Shah in an interview cited Kejriwal as an example of an elected representative not resigning despite being jailed, the AAP leader hit back claiming that the 160-day government that he ran from the jail performed much better than the current BJP government in Delhi.

“At least during the jail government, there were no power cuts, water was supplied, free medicines were available in hospitals and mohalla clinics, free tests were conducted, Delhi wouldn't be in such a bad state from one rain, private schools weren't allowed to act arbitrarily and with thuggery,” he said in a post on X. Kejriwal was responding to HM Shah’s fresh attack on the Opposition for blocking the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, which proposes ouster of jailed Ministers, Chief Ministers and Prime Minister if jailed for a month for a serious offence. Amit Shah Defends Constitution Amendment Bill 2025; Says ‘Don’t Need Lessons on Morality From Opposition’.

The former Delhi Chief Minister, in a post on X, said: “Under a political conspiracy, when the Central government framed me in a false case and sent me to jail, I ran the government for 160 days from jail. In the last seven months, the BJP government in Delhi has made such a mess of Delhi that today the people of Delhi are remembering that jail government.” Training his guns at the BJP and its leaders for inducting tainted leaders from other parties, Kejriwal asked: “Should a person who includes criminals of serious crimes in his party, gets all their cases dismissed, and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers, or chief ministers, also be required to resign from his position?” ‘After Losing 3 Elections There Is Frustration’: Amit Shah Targets Congress for Creating ‘Illusions’ Amongst People (Watch Videos).

“How many years of imprisonment should such a person face? If someone is falsely implicated in a case, sent to jail, and later acquitted, how many years of imprisonment should the minister who falsely implicated him face?” asked Kejriwal.

