Punjab: Man Carries Injured Wife on Bicycle for 12 KMs to Hospital in Ludhiana Amid Complete Lockdown

Man with his injured wife in Ludhiana. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Ludhiana, March 26: With reports of people facing trouble amid the 21 day complete lockdown in the country due to coronavirus scare, reports arrived from Ludhiana that a man carried his injured wife on a bicycle for 12 kilometers from Bharat Nagar to Kanganwal to reach a hospital. He said that nobody was ready to drive them to the hospital due to the lockdown, whosoever agreed asked Rs 2,000.

Informing about the incident, husband of injured woman Devdutt Ram said, as wopted by news agency ANI, "Nobody was ready to drive us to the hospital due to the lockdown. Ambulance drivers were asking for Rs 2000 which I could not pay, so I had to carry her on my bicycle." Devdutt said that his wife got injured during an accident which occurred on March 20 while she was working at a factory. Uttar Pradesh Policemen Make Migrant Workers Walking to Their Native Village Crawl on Road Amid Complete Lockdown, Badaun SSP Apologises.

Adding more, he said, "When the accident took place, factory workers admitted her to a govt hospital in Bharat Nagar. Doctors there were taking x-rays of her chest instead of treating her leg. They said that her lungs have filled up with water. So I came to Kanganwal."

Here's the ANI tweet:

When the accident took place, factory workers admitted her to a govt hospital in Bharat Nagar. Doctors there were taking x-rays of her chest instead of treating her leg. They said that her lungs have filled up with water. So I came to Kanganwal: Devdutt Raam. #COVID19 https://t.co/OSl70XAp9I — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Earlier on Thurday, Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police on Tursday apologised to the people for some policemen's behaviour in which they made migrant workers crawl wearing their bags, as a punishment for violating lockdown. The apology arrived from the senior police officer after the video went viral.