Ludhiana, July 28: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The cops have booked the accused after the complaint by the victim, reported TOI.

The victim is a class 12 student at a local school. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that "the accused and she knew each other for past 3 years. The accused is in nursing school." Reportedly, the accused had asked the girl to meet him on Tuesday at 7:45 am but the girl refused. After this, he intercepted her while she was going to school and asked her to accompany her on his bike. He then took her to an abandoned place and assaulted her sexually. He further threatened her not to speak about the incident to anyone and dropped her at a bus stop. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed at Home in Ujjain; Case Registered.

The girl took the bus and returned home. She shared her ordeal with her mother upon arriving home. Following this, they approached the police and filed a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

