Gurdaspur, December 23: In a tragic incident, three members of the same family died by suicide in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The incident took place on Tuesday night. The family members took an extreme step over a monetary dispute. Before taking the extreme step, the family members - a 42-year-old sugarcane juice seller, his 38-year-old wife and their 16-year-old daughter posted a video on social media. After the incident, panic gripped the area. 'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father.

In the video, they blamed nine relatives for forcing them to suicide. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the accused include woman’s brother and her sister-in-law. Reportedly, the deceased family had a monetary dispute with them. Their bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Farmer in Punjab's Jalandhar District Dies by Suicide Due to Outstanding Loans of Rs 18 Lakh.

In the video, the 38-year-old woman appealed for justice. She even claimed that her brother sent them celphos tablets and asked them to kill themselves. She even stated that the main purpose of sharing video is to tell people about the nine accused. A case for abetment to suicide was registered against all the nine accused.

