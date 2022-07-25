Barabanki, July 25: At least eight people were killed and about a dozen injured in a bus accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in the state on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Narayanpur village under Loni Katra police station area. It is not yet clear how the accident took place. Uttar Pradesh: UP Roadways Bus Loses Control, Rams Into Petrol Pump; Several Injured (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi pic.twitter.com/RUELIchJh9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies sent for post-mortem. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide all help to the injured and families of the deceased.

