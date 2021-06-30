New Delhi, June 30: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over the rise in fuel prices saying long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions.

"Long-inconvenient queues for public transport aren't just due to Covid restrictions. See the rates of petrol-diesel in your city to find out the real reason," he said in a tweet with the hashtag of #TaxExtortion.

His remarks came a day after petrol prices were hiked by 31 to 35 paise while diesel by 26 to 30 paise on June 29, taking the fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Riding Bicycles to Markets Will Keep Us Healthy, Keep Pollution Away’.

The increase, 32nd in less than two months, took petrol price in Delhi inches closer to Rs 99 per litre mark while diesel crossed Rs 89 per litre-mark on the day. A litre of petrol and diesel now cost Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18, respectively, in the national capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).