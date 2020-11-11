New Delhi, November 11: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is expected to hit parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that scattered to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 11 to 17. The IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over some areas over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during November 11-13 and then again on November 16 and 17. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

"Mainly easterlies prevails over the entire country, under its influence gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius over Northwest India and by 2-4 degree Celsius over East, Central and south Peninsular India during next 3 days", the IMD said. The weather agency further added saying that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light to fairly widespread precipitation very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad during November 13-15, 2020.

The rainfall activity in parts of the country can be attributed to the two easterly waves which are in quick succession very likely to influence southeast Peninsular India during this week. The weather agency said that light rainfall likely over plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India on 15th November, 2020.

