Rajasthan Farmers Struggle to Protect Crops From Locust Attacks, Gujarat's Standing Summer Crop Also at Risk With Similar Fears Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Locusts swarm attacking vegetation | (Photo Credits: AFP) Representational image

Punjab, May 8: Farmers in several districts of the state like Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur are struggling to protect their crops amid the locust invasion from neighbouring Pakistan's Sindh province. The locusts that made its wild foray for the first time since 26 years on May 21, 2019, is causing severe damage to green fodder and some rabbi crops like raiyda and bajra.

This happened when the farmers are already reeling under the pressure caused due to coronavirus impact. According to a Hindustan Times report, crops spread over around 1.5 lakh hectares have been damaged by the locust attack. Similar locust attacks took place last year as well and Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts were the worst-hit. Authorities fear that this year's locust invasion may exceed last year's, and both the Rabi and Kharif crops are under the threat. Pakistan Government Declares National Emergency Over Locust Attack.

On the other hand, Gujarat has received a letter from the Locust Control Office (LCO) of the Union agriculture ministry warning them of a possible locust attack that could destroy the crops. According to a Business Standard report, around 33 teams in Banaskantha, 15 in Patan, and 10 in Mehsana districts have been formed to oversee the locust situation, and also ensure the supply of pesticides. Army' of 100,000 Chinese Ducks To Be Sent to Pakistan to Fight The Massive Locust Attack.

Researchers fear that standing summer crops of millet, groundnut, sweet potato, watermelon, green fodder, fruit, and vegetables, may get damaged. Villagers have been asked to stay alert and inform authorities in case they spot a swarm of locusts enter Gujarat.