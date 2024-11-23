Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2

As the vote counting for the 2024 Rajasthan by-elections continues, the latest trends as of 9 AM on November 23 show the BJP leading in four of the seven assembly seats.

Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2
Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 23, 2024 09:43 AM IST

As the vote counting for the 2024 Rajasthan by-elections continues, the latest trends as of 9 AM on November 23 show the BJP leading in four of the seven assembly seats. The BJP is ahead in Khinwsar, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, and Chorasi constituencies. In contrast, Congress is currently in the lead in Dausa and Ramgarh seats. In the Chorasi seat, Anil Kumar Katara of the Bharat Adivasi Party is ahead by 1,996 votes, while in Khinwsar, BJP's Rewant Ram Danga leads by 2,285 votes. In Deoli-Uniara, BJP's Rajendra Gurjar has a strong lead with 6,459 votes, while in Dausa, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is ahead with 4,393 votes. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

BJP Takes Early Lead in Rajasthan By-Elections

  • Home
  • Socially

    • Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2

    As the vote counting for the 2024 Rajasthan by-elections continues, the latest trends as of 9 AM on November 23 show the BJP leading in four of the seven assembly seats.

    Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2
    Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 23, 2024 09:43 AM IST

    As the vote counting for the 2024 Rajasthan by-elections continues, the latest trends as of 9 AM on November 23 show the BJP leading in four of the seven assembly seats. The BJP is ahead in Khinwsar, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, and Chorasi constituencies. In contrast, Congress is currently in the lead in Dausa and Ramgarh seats. In the Chorasi seat, Anil Kumar Katara of the Bharat Adivasi Party is ahead by 1,996 votes, while in Khinwsar, BJP's Rewant Ram Danga leads by 2,285 votes. In Deoli-Uniara, BJP's Rajendra Gurjar has a strong lead with 6,459 votes, while in Dausa, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is ahead with 4,393 votes. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

    BJP Takes Early Lead in Rajasthan By-Elections

    BJP Takes Early Lead in Rajasthan By-Elections (Photo Credits: eci.gov.in)

     

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BJP By Election Results 2024 By-Elections 2024 Chorasi Congress Deoli- Uniara Jhunjhunu Khinwsar Rajasthan Rajasthan By-Election 2024 Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024 Ramgarh
    You might also like
    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes
    Politics

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes
    Khinwsar Rajasthan Rajasthan By-Election 2024 Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024 Ramgarh
    You might also like
    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes
    Politics

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes
    Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show BJP, SP Leading On 2 Seats Each
    Politics

    Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show BJP, SP Leading On 2 Seats Each
    Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MahaYuti Takes Lead in Early Trends, MVA Leading On 3 Seats
    Politics

    Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MahaYuti Takes Lead in Early Trends, MVA Leading On 3 Seats
    Yugendra Pawar Leading From Baramati, Uncle Ajit Pawar Trailing As Counting of Votes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Underway
    Politics

    Yugendra Pawar Leading From Baramati, Uncle Ajit Pawar Trailing As Counting of Votes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Underway

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah