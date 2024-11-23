Rajasthan By-Election Results 2024: BJP Leads in 4 Seats in Early Trends, Congress Ahead in 2

As the vote counting for the 2024 Rajasthan by-elections continues, the latest trends as of 9 AM on November 23 show the BJP leading in four of the seven assembly seats. The BJP is ahead in Khinwsar, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, and Chorasi constituencies. In contrast, Congress is currently in the lead in Dausa and Ramgarh seats. In the Chorasi seat, Anil Kumar Katara of the Bharat Adivasi Party is ahead by 1,996 votes, while in Khinwsar, BJP's Rewant Ram Danga leads by 2,285 votes. In Deoli-Uniara, BJP's Rajendra Gurjar has a strong lead with 6,459 votes, while in Dausa, Congress candidate Deen Dayal is ahead with 4,393 votes. West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Ahead in 3 of 6 Assembly Seats As Counting of Postal Ballots for Bypolls Underway.

BJP Takes Early Lead in Rajasthan By-Elections

BJP Takes Early Lead in Rajasthan By-Elections (Photo Credits: eci.gov.in)

