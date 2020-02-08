Ranjeet Bachchan Murder Case: Main Accused, Shooter, Jitendra Shot in Leg During Police Encounter

Ranjeet Bachchan (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 8: The main accused in the Ranjeet Bachchan murder case, Jitendra has been arrested by the police after an encounter on Friday night. He was injured in the police firing when he was trying to escape. According to cops, he was shot in the leg. Jitendra was taken to Lok Bandhu hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and he is said to be out of danger. Ranjeet Bachchan Murder: Wife, Her Lover and Driver Arrested for Killing Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President.

According to reports, when police got a tip-off that Jitendra is trying to escape from Rae Bareli on a bike. The cops blocked all the connecting routes. When Jitendra saw heavy police team, he started firing. In retaliation, cops shot Jitendra on the left leg. Ranjit Yadav Murder: Picture of Suspected Assailant Released, Lucknow Police Announce Reward For Information on Killer.

Ranjeet Bachchan, 40, who was president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead on Sunday when he along with his brother Aditya Srivastava was on a morning walk. His first wife Kalindi Bachchan had accused member of another community of her husband's assassination. Uttar Pradesh: Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Ranjit Srivastava Shot Dead in Lucknow.

However, police on Thursday cracked the case and arrested Bachchan's second wife Smriti, her lover Deependra and Sanjeet. The cops ruled that Smriti was having an extra-martial relation with Deepandra and wanted to marry him. The duo hatched the conspiracy of murder as Bachchan was not ready to leave her.

Police investigations revealed that Bachchan's relation with Smriti had become sour. Smriti had also filed for separation in family court in 2016 but Hindu Mahasabha leader did not appear before the court. Even on the last date of hearing on January 27, Bachchan failed to appear before the court.

Recently, Bachchan wanted to go out with Smriti to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but when she refused, he slapped her. This incident provoked her to eliminate Ranjeet.