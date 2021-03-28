Chandigarh, March 28: Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My COVID report has come positive. I am alright. I am in Medanta Hospital (Gurugram) under the observation of doctors," the minister of state for jal shakti and Social justice and empowerment said in a tweet. India Witnesses Spike in COVID-19 Cases; Country Reports 62,714 New Coronavirus Infections, 312 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मेदान्ता हस्पताल में हूँ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Rattan lal Kataria (@kataria4ambala) March 28, 2021

Kataria, who is the MP from Ambala in Haryana, urged all those who may have come in close contact with him, during the past few days, to take all precautions and get themselves examined.