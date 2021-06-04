New Delhi, June 4: RBI has kept the key rates unchanged in its monetary policy announced on Friday. "RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, continues with accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on sustainable basis," said RBI Governor Shkatikanta Das .The repo rate is kept at 4 per cent while the RBI's borrowing rate or the reserve repo rate is kept at 3.35 per cent.RBI Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 4%.

RBI cuts economic growth forecast for current fiscal to 9.5% from previous 10.5%," said the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the monetary policy statement. The RBI has also projected retail inflation for the fiscal year 2021-22 at 5.1 per cent. RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged to 4%, Reverse Repo Rate at 3.5% to Support Faster Economic Recovery.

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rates remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent.The second wave of Covid-19 ravaging across several states since April. MPC was of the view that at this juncture, policy support from all sides is required, RBI governor Shkatikanta Das said.

