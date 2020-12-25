Mumbai, December 25: Indian stock market is closed on Friday for Christmas. The markets to resume trading on December 28, which is a Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.09 percent higher at 13,749.25 on Thursday, while BSE Sensex climbed 1.14 percent to 46,973.54. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.971 percent, while the rupee settled at 73.5425 to the dollar.

Domestic equity markets were volatile during the week that ended on December 24 2020. The equity markets were concerned about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus found in the UK which according to some reports was Indimore infectious than the current form of the disease. Brexit Trade Deal Sealed Between UK and European Union.

There was pressure on stocks due to the new strain of coronavirus that caused panic in markets across the world. With lockdowns being enforced in many parts of Europe and UK, there were some renewed concerns among the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

On the global front, US markets remained buoyant ahead of the Christmas break as investors cheered a potential Brexit deal and signs of an economic recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).