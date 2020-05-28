Shiv Shankar Yadav, Former UP Gram Pradhan, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Faridpur

Gun (Photo Credits: IANS)

Fatehpur, May 28: A former gram pradhan was shot dead in Faridpur village under Thariyaon police station area by unidentified assailants, police said on Thursday.

Former village head of Faridpur, Shiv Shankar Yadav (70) was sleeping outside his house on Wednesday night when unidentified assailants shot him dead, SHO, Vinod Kumar said on Thursday.

His family members who were sleeping inside rushed out on hearing the firing and informed the police. There were two gunshot injury marks on his body. The family members said that they did not have enmity with anyone, the SHO said, adding that the FIR has been lodged and body sent for post-mortem examination. Investigations are on, the SHO added.