Pauri Garhwal, August 24: At least two people died after being hit by shooting stones on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in the wee hours of Monday. The incident took place near Kaudiyala in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district around 5:20 am. According to reports, one more person was feared trapped under the boulders. A rescue operation was being carried out by officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Halted Due to Landslides, Heavy Rains.

Landslides are common in Uttarakhand during the monsoon season. Moreover, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is a frequent recipient of such landslides. Yesterday, a landslide occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi. Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway. No casualties had been reported.

The Kedarnath Yatra was halted last Wednesday (August 19) due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. This was followed by a landslide on Kedarnath road in Phata village destroyed a shop, while many residential buildings came under the threat.

