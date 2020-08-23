Tehri Garhwal, August 23: A landslide occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday.

Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is a frequent recipient of such landslides, especially during monsoon season.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Tehri Garhwal district earlier today. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/goplofzfIn — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

The most recent landslide occurred a week ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)